The interpreter left his bachelor house in Miami Dade and moved to California after marrying the Mexican-born actress.

The New Yorker Prince royce, 30, bought in 2019 an impressive mansion in Studio City, California, an old quarter that is famous for its tree-lined streets and trendy restaurants.

The singer decided to acquire his new house, in 1 million 879 thousand dollars, after having married the Canadian actress Emeraude Toubia.

Posted by Arzuman Brothers on Monday, January 7, 2019

The couple found in this house, of 3 thousand 207 square feet, the ideal place to start your married life, leaving in the past the bachelor house that had the interpreter of ‘Give you a kiss’ in Coral Gables, Florida.

The couple’s new house, located at number 10673 of Valleyheart Dr, It has everything necessary to meet your basic needs and those of your guests, being, perhaps its only but, that it only has covered parking with capacity for one vehicle, although several more can be parked in the open area.

Stunning new contemporary modern home in Studio City, proudly designed and built by Arzuman Brothers. Situated in The… Posted by Arzuman Brothers on Monday, January 7, 2019

The mansion has four bedrooms. 4.5 bathrooms, open kitchen, dining room, living room with fireplace and an office.

Kitchen

The kitchen is open and European style. Its furniture and cupboard are slate gray and wood, which gives a touch of elegance to the room.

Posted by Arzuman Brothers on Monday, January 7, 2019

It also has a bar that not only serves to prepare food, but also as a breakfast bar, as it has space for four people.

Posted by Arzuman Brothers on Monday, January 7, 2019

Dinning room

Next to the kitchen is the dining room, a space where a table with capacity for 10 diners can easily fit.

Posted by Arzuman Brothers on Monday, January 7, 2019

Living room

Also next to the kitchen is the space for the living room, a location that not only stands out for its fireplace, but also for the double view it has of the garden and pool, making this room one of the most welcoming .

Posted by Arzuman Brothers on Monday, January 7, 2019

Main room

The couple’s bedroom is equipped with a double bed, while on the front wall there is a fireplace, as well as a space to embed the television.

Posted by Arzuman Brothers on Monday, January 7, 2019

The bathroom in this room features a tub, a shower, a sink and an elongated vanity, so the couple cannot complain about the lack of space to touch up before leaving home.

Posted by Arzuman Brothers on Monday, January 7, 2019

This bedroom also has a large enough closet to store all the outfits of both stars.

Posted by Arzuman Brothers on Monday, January 7, 2019

Beyond the rooms and the furniture, natural lighting is the main protagonist of the property, having large windows that facilitate the entry of sunlight, in addition to giving Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia an impressive view of their garden.

Posted by Arzuman Brothers on Monday, January 7, 2019

Outside the property there are lounges, as well as a swimming pool and a jacuzziIdeal facilities to cope with temperatures of up to 91 degrees Fahrenheit that are recorded in the area in hot season.

Posted by Arzuman Brothers on Monday, January 7, 2019

Keep reading

Get to know the ranch where Antonio Aguilar was buried and which is now visited by his granddaughter Angela Aguilar

This is the 43 million dollar mansion that Bill Gates and his wife bought in California

Discover the impressive and colorful palace in which the kings of the Netherlands make home offices

The famous purple palace where Prince lived is sold for 30 million dollars

.