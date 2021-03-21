This is the bag that has doubled its sales after wearing it Kate Middleton

Kate Han is a British designer born in Taiwan and thanks to Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, the sales of one of her creations have soared.

As collected by the Daily Mail, Middleton has worn the bag at up to three different events. The model that the Duchess wears is called Love Letter Top Handle, and is priced at £ 1,595, just over 1,800 euros. The bag is sold in another version, larger, with a price of 1,795 pounds, that is, just over 2,000 euros.

In addition, the bag, made of leather, is available in five colors: black, smoky pink, red, pearl blue and mauve.

The duchess wore the bag for the first time in october, when he had a meeting with the finalists of the Hold Still Community Photography Project. Already in December, he used it twice: on the day of departure of the Royal Train Tour at Euston Station in London, and during the stop of the same train in Cardiff, Wales.

“After the Duchess of Cambridge images, our sales increased. We sold dozens of Love Letter bags in no time, and sales doubled compared to the same period last year, “Grace Han said.

“Since then, our sales of the design have doubled from year to year. We had a lot of requests for the bag, not just for fans of royalty, “added the designer, who launched her signature in 2019.

“Due to the handmade process and my insistence on quality, it takes a long time even to make a bag, so we don’t have so many items in stock now, only single digit numbers remain, “he adds.