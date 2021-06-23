this is the autonomous with which FedEx wants to send your packages

We have been with him for many years autonomous car in the spotlight. It seemed that this technology would be part of the future, but there are still many aspects that need to be improved, in addition to the implications that exist at the legal level. However, there are places where some pilot projects already work, such as the case we are talking about today. Nuro is the vehicle that FedEx will use for its deliveries in some areas of the United States to seek to remain a leader in its field.

To begin with, you have to introduce Nuro, which is an autonomous vehicle company that was founded in 2016 by two engineers who came from Google: Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu. In recent times they have reached important agreements with firms such as Domino’s or Walmart, as well as FedEx in the United States. This latest project consists of using the Nuro R2, his latest generation car, in parcel deliveries in the Houston area. Do not forget that in the United States autonomous vehicles are allowed in the states of Texas, Arizona and California.

Another smaller autonomous vehicle from Nuro

The one between Nuro and FedEx is a long-term agreement that seeks further development in the last mile deliveries. This pilot program in Houston will serve to collect data and learn the degree of satisfaction that autonomous cars give them. They already make it clear from the beginning that they don’t want to replace workers, but take care of their less convenient tasks and making them gain efficiency. They would serve to make smart shipments without having to waste time in traffic jams or in the deliveries themselves.

Because Nuro’s autonomous vehicles are made only to carry packages, they do not contemplate the transport of people. His story began with food deliveries from the Kroger store in Scottsdale in 2017 and continued to deliver Domino’s pizzas in Houston. Now, with five years of experience in the field, they want to enter the world of logistics, where their freelancers could make a lot of sense. FedEx has found a category ally after trying to develop an autonomous vehicle in-house.

Source: Medium