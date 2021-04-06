this is the Augusta National

Hole 1 Par 4 of 407 meters

Elongated hole in its day 23 meters. As well as the bunker on the right, on the fairway, at the drop of the drive (about 14 meters). Look for the left side of the street. Drive or 3 wood is played and then an 8 or 9 iron to the green.

Hole 2, par 5 of 526 meters

A bunker to the right makes it difficult to land the first shot on the fairway and two other sand traps defend the entrance to the green, which can be reached in two. The first bunker is about 280 meters from the starting tee. It is the longest hole on the course.

Hole 3, par 4 of 320 meters

Augusta’s shortest par 4, you have to go out with an iron and then the wedge, although there are players who hit the drive and put the ball very close to the green. Four bunkers on the left side of the fairway are the first threat. The second, a green in the shape of a tongue, sloping from right to left.

Hole 4, par 3 of 219 meters

There are two bunkers at the entrance to the green, which also presents the difficulty of a frontal slope. Augusta National Golf Club’s first par 3 is a straight hole, but the wind is difficult to gauge, making it difficult to resolve the hole. The choice of club depends on where they tee the tee (whether they overtake it or not).

Hole 5, par 4 of 416 meters

One of the toughest par 4s of the course. Driver and 6th iron to green, depending on where they place the flag. Important the first shot and avoid two bunkers to the left. Very wavy and complicated green. Hole paid to the bogey.

Hole 6, par 3 of 164 meters

Normally a 7 iron is played from the tee. The right side is the most demanding flag position. The tee is elevated. Downhill hole with an undulating green and steep elevations, especially from right to left. A large bunker in front of the green is an added challenge for players.

Hole 7, par 4 of 414 meters

Driver and sand wedge, or Wood and 9 iron. High green well defended by bunkers. Much better to ‘putt’ uphill. Hole, in theory, of birdie, but it has been complicated with the changes. The hole has changed. Trees to the left and right of the street.

Hole 8, par 5 of 524 meters

It is played practically the same as 10 years ago. Very few players are capable of reaching the green in two strokes. Blame it on the 18 meters added in his day. Bunker to the right of the fairway and blind shot to the green on the existing slope.

Hole 9, par 4 of 421 meters

At 27 meters more, the green has steep slopes from behind to front. There are two bunkers to the left of the green. Some trees have been planted on the right side that make the tee shot difficult. Then a 7, 8 or 9 iron to the green. There are more bogeys and worse results than a few years ago.

Image of the majestic hole 10

Hole 10, par 4 of 453 meters

The hole that most impresses in Augusta, downhill. It is a marvel of design. You play a driver and then a 6 or 5 iron. The center of the fairway is crucial, as well as taking advantage of the slope, elevated green, with a slight drop from right to left.

Hole 11, par 4 of 462 meters

The first from Amen Corner. Drive and 6 iron. Water also has more influence on the game because a part has to be crossed. There is a lake to the left of the green, which is also defended by a bunker from behind. Trees to the right of the street, in the fall of the drive, planted in recent years.

Hole 12, par 3 of 142 meters

The wind, sometimes swirling, adds further problems to the famous par 3 at Amen Corner. A stream and three bunkers strategically placed around the green complete the traps. It all depends on the wind to decide which iron to play.

Hole 13, par 5 of 466 meters

Driver to bend the dog-leg and then depending on how the ball is a second hit to the green, some players even use the 7 or 8 iron. There is water in front and four bunkers behind the green. Be careful with visiting the trees on the right side, next to the 12th hole grandstands.

Hole 14, par 4 of 402 meters

With the distance increased by 32 meters, the great defense of this hole is the green, very hard depending on where the flag is. Driver and 6 iron. The only hole on the course without bunkers.

Hole 15, par 5 of 485 meters

Elongated from the tee, it appears narrower because of trees sticking out to the right. If the green is firm, it must be attacked from the right side. It is a par 5 that can be reached perfectly in two strokes, it all depends on the wind. Water in front of the green and a bunker to the right.

Hole 16, par 3 of 155 meters

If the flag is to the right, you have to hit to the left of the slope. Do not get lost on the right because there is no way out. The hole runs with a large lake on the left. The green has a steep slope from right to left and two bunkers to the right. On Sunday the flag position, at the end of the green to the left, gives a lot of play to the tournament.

Hole 17, par 4 of 402 meters

The fairway on the 17th hole is wide, but two bunkers lurk at the entrance to the green. Without the ‘Eisenhower Tree’ (it was about 180 meters from the tee), the hole looks easier. It is a good hole for the drive and then a 7, 8 or 9 iron to a well defended green.

Hole 18, par 4 of 425 meters

At 55 meters, it is the hole that has seen the greatest increase in distance. The bunkers are 10% larger. The objective is the right bank of the first bunker, hitting a long, straight shot through the tube of trees that can be seen from the tee. There is a slope to the green, with two platforms and several flag positions, with a right side bunker and a left front bunker protecting it.