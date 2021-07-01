This is the attractive menu that UFC 265 presents today

In nine days, UFC 264 will be held with Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier as a main fight. What do we know about UFC 265 so far? This next PPV will take place on August 7 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. At the moment the order of the fights that will make up his poster has not been made official but several have been announced:

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Vicente Luque vs. Michael chiesa

Song Yadong vs. Casey kenney

Manel Kape vs. Ode osbourne

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill 2

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa gatto

Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed herman

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey simmons

Notice

Except changes in the next month the main fight will be Lewis vs. Win for the interim heavyweight championship. The winner will get the belt as well as a chance for the division belt held by Francis Ngannou.

Nunes vs. Peña will be for the women’s world bantamweight championship. “La Leona” does not seem to have an opponent at either 135 or 145 pounds, so no one expects him to lose the crown. Will the new contender be the one to get it?

At the moment this is the confirmed menu for UFC 265.

