This is the ATP ranking

06/13/2021

On at 19:07 CEST

Novak Djokovic Y Stefanos Tsitsipas they face today in the final of the men’s tournament at Roland Garros 2021. Whatever happens, the Serbian will continue to be the leader of the ATP ranking.

The Serbian is still at the top with 12,113 points. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second with 10,143 points and Rafael Nadal complete the podium with 8,630 points.

With regard to the rest of the Spanish ‘Armada’, the Castellón Roberto Bautista it is tenth with 3,170 points. The Asturian Pablo Carreño it ranks 12th with 2,905.

ATP RANKING (AS OF JUNE 13)

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113 points

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,143

3. RAFAEL NADAL (ESP) 8,630

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7,980

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7,425

6. Alexander Zverev (ALE) 7,350

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5,910

8. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,065

9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4.103

10. ROBERTO BAUTISTA (ESP) 3,170