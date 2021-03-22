This is the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, inspired by Formula 1

At the beginning of the month, the British firm Aston Martin unveiled its new Safety Car for Formula 1, based on the Aston Martin Vantage 2021. And now, the Gaydon firm has shown the first images of a special edition inspired precisely by the car of F1 safety, designed for track use, but suitable for driving on the street.

As expected, this edition is called Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, and in essence it is the same model that will serve as a safety car in Formula 1, although it is homologated for the road. In addition, coupe and convertible or Roadster variants will be available.



eleven Photos

Under the hood of this spectacular Vantage we find the ‘classic’ block 4.0 V8 biturbo, of AMG origin, although in this case with a power of 535 hp, which is an additional 25 hp compared to the conventional Vantage.

The maximum torque remains at 685 Nm, although according to Aston Martin, it is available for longer. In addition, the eight-speed automatic gearbox has been modified to offer faster gear changes and a ‘more direct feel’.

To the merely mechanical changes must be added an also improved chassis, thanks to springs and shock absorbers with a more sporty cut, which improve the behavior and control of the body, although the different changes have not been detailed.

One of the features that distinguishes this special edition is precisely the 21-inch alloy wheels (instead of the 20 as standard), since it is the first time that Aston Martin has equipped wheels of such size on its Vantage . In this case, in addition, the tires are Pirelli developed to measure.

Without a doubt, the aerodynamic kit of this F1 Edition also draws attention, which includes components made of carbon fiber, such as the front splitter, the aggressive diffuser or a large rear spoiler. According to Aston Martin, this Vantage offers 200 kilograms more downforce when driving at maximum speed.

Finally, the model is available in the classic Aston Martin Racing Green, or in Lunar White or Jet Black, while the interior features exclusive leather and Alcantara upholstery, as well as contrasting stitching. The price? In Germany it will be around 162,000 euros, and deliveries to customers start in May.