this is the art that turns tangles of cables into works of art

Wireless technologies promised a few years ago to avoid the use of cables for many daily scenarios, but the truth is that nothing can replace a good cable at the moment if you want to obtain the best performance. That causes that in the end we find ourselves with tangles of cables that “dirty” offices, rooms and data centers. This is where the mind-blowing cableporn phenomenon comes in.

This unique offshoot of porn is especially freaky, turning those tangles of cables into little masterpieces of cable management. Well aligned and organized these groups of cables show that those offices, those rooms and especially those data centers can be worthy of being photographed as monuments to order and color. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.

A visual delight that also makes a lot of practical sense

They exist literally thousands of examples of this philosophy on Reddit, where the subreddit / r / cableporn serves as a meeting point for fans of this unique technological art. There we can see many, especially images of cables meticulously aligned and ordered in data centers and servers, but there are also examples that show that in the office and at home that cable management can make your workplace also different (and better. , at least visually).

These types of cable management systems not only fulfill that “plastic” objective: they are also often the best way to optimize both the space occupied by those cables as its subsequent location and, of course, substitution in case it is necessary.

This is especially true in data centers where the correct labeling of a cable facilitates quick changes in installations in which thousands of them are mixed to communicate all the servers, workstations, switches, routers and other equipment installed to provide the service.

Long live order in the cables, also at home

This philosophy in which the cables become allies and not enemies has been in fact key for the appearance of a whole new series of accessories and elements that serve precisely to organize cables and bring chaos to order.

Many manufacturers actually offer items of this type in PC monitors, for example, but tables or table accessories are also sold that allow cables to be organized in order to have them better positioned and routed and, of course, so that they are not seen so much in the workplace.

Punkt’s circular strip is certainly a little ode to cable management design. Source: Punkt.

But it is that this movement has made design solutions appear that allow us to achieve that desired effect of turning tangles of cables into elements that contribute to the appearance of our workstation, our living room or our kitchen ends up being surprising. Here, as always, you just have to do a little digging for inspiration.

From #cableporn to #cablegore

We also see a “small-scale” example of that hobby in building PCs by users, who increasingly pay attention to that cable management.

They do this both to achieve a more attractive visual appearance of the interior of the equipment and for another equally relevant function: optimal cooling inside the PC and that the air flow is not hindered by badly placed cables. By the way, there is another subrredit dedicated to this topic, / r / cablemanagement.

As we say, there are literally thousands of examples of that “cable porn” that is capable of flooding everything and that in fact ends up being hypnotizing. It almost makes you want to drop everything and start applying those #cableporn principles at home and in the office, right?

Especially considering that the always surprising Reddit also has another subrredit dedicated precisely to the opposite: those examples of hideously wired installations. The name of that subrredit says it all: / r / cablegore.

But let’s leave those tangled nightmares to enjoy a little of that little prodigy of order and color. Here you have some samples of those works of art from #cableporn.

