The Podcasts app, although it seems simple at first glance, hides some complexity. With this app we can subscribe, download and play episodes, discover new programs and much more.

Before we even begin, let’s clarify a concept: Podcast. This fun word comes from pod which means “capsule” in English and cast which is short for “broadcast”, ie broadcast. Podcasts were originally conceived as small capsules of an emission, in other words: the different sections, or programs, of a radio station.

The most interesting thing about podcasts is that we can listen to them whenever we want, without having to be aware of the time the segment that interests us is broadcast. Keep in mind that we call each of the available recordings, each of the podcasts, an episode and that a program broadcasts episodes. With a musical analogy we will say that the program is the album, while the episode is the individual song.

Search and explore: how to discover new content

The Podcasts app is divided into four tabs: Listen, Library, Browse and Search. The first two tabs allow us to view, play and manage our podcasts, while the second two allow us to discover new content to listen to, add it to the library or subscribe; Let’s see it in detail:

The Search tab, as its name suggests, allows us to locate content. We can search for shows or episodes And we can do it among all those available on the platform, Apple Podcasts or only on our device.

The Explore tab helps us discover new content. In this tab we see different sections, such as New and Featured or Essentials, in the style of the App Store. In each section Apple presents us cool new shows.

Let’s get in context: We just looked for “Applesfera” in the Search tab and we see the results. These will divided between Programs and Episodes. In this case, we are interested in the program in general because of what we played in “Infinite Loop”, one of our podcasts.

Here we see appear all program information: Its name, author, a brief review and, above all, the episodes. What can we do here? Three things:

Subscribe us: tapping the Subscribe button we will add the program to our library and we will be able to access all the episodes without having to search for them every time. Also, we can receive notifications when new episodes are published.

Listen to an episode: If we are only interested in a specific episode, listening to it is very simple, we simply have to touch it and the playback will start immediately.

Save an episode for later: if, again, we are only interested in one episode, but we want to hear it later, we will touch the “+” that appears next to the episode to add it to our library.

Returning to our search for “Applesfera” in the Search tab, if instead of having entered a program we entered a specific episodeWe will see two options: listen to the episode or save it for later in our library.

Listen and Library: Our subscriptions and contents

The Listen and Library tabs allow us to manage the content to which, or we have subscribed or manually added to the library. The Listen tab is the easier of the two, it shows only two sections: Below and Recently Played. The first groups all the episodes that we have pending to listen to or that we are listening to, the second all those that we have already played. It should be noted that in the section below podcasts are grouped by program, if we want to access a specific episode we can touch the X episodes button that appears just below each title.

The Library tab, which in the end is the most important, is simple in itself, at the bottom, under Recent Updates, appear those programs that have recently aired a new episode. Right above we see three categories:

Programs: where we see all the programs to which we have subscribed.

Episodes: It shows the episodes that we have in the library and that we have not yet listened to. These episodes are there, either because we are subscribed to the program that has broadcast them or because we have added them manually (remember the “+” button). This section displays exactly the same information as the Next section of the Listen tab.

Downloaded: where, as its name indicates, we find all the episodes that we have downloaded on our device. Something that happens automatically with episodes of the programs to which we are subscribed or that we can cause by touching the button in the form of a cloud with an arrow down.

Easy, right? The truth is that once we know the logic behind the distribution of the app, its use is very simple.