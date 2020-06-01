The “app or platform fight” between China and India continues. A few days ago, the TikTok rating on Google Play dropped from 4.5 to 1.2 stars and Google ended up removing it from its selection of publishers. The reason? A joint action carried out by thousands of users in India, who, under the hashtags #bantiktok and #tiktokbanindia, asked that TikTok be banned for plagiarizing YouTube content and, according to them, promoting attacks on women.

Now, as anti-China sentiment continues to grow in India due to both border conflicts and the Coronavirus controversy, a new app has appeared on Google Play aimed at identifying the Chinese-based apps you have installed on the phone so you can delete them. At the moment, it is only available to users in India, but it is achieving great download success.

Developed for “educational purposes”

‘Remove China Apps’ (‘Delete applications from China’, in Spanish) is an Android application that aims to identify the origin of the applications that Indian users have installed on their Android phones so that, if they wish, they can be uninstalled. As its developers explain in the description of the app that appears in Google Play:

This application is being developed for educational purposes only to identify the country of origin of a certain application, we do not promote or force people to uninstall none of the applications.

In addition, they add that the detection of the country of origin is based on market research, but they do not guarantee that the information is correct or incorrect, “so users must act only according to their will.” And they insist that it is an educational category application, which is not used for commercial purposes.

Be that as it may, the truth is that, according to 91mobiles, the app is only 3.5 MB in size and has a very simple interface where you just have to touch the “Scan” button to start scanning the apps installed on the phone It does not even require a login. Once you have identified those of Chinese origin, shows them on screen next to a trash can icon which allows the user to easily uninstall them. Of course, you can only delete Chinese applications that have been downloaded, not those that came pre-installed (bloatware).

Images: 91mobiles

‘Remove China Apps’ is only available to users in India, but there it has already gone viral and has been placed on first places of the most downloaded free apps Google Play with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5. In fact, since its launch on May 17, it has already exceeded one million downloads.

Remove China Apps

Developer: OneTouch AppLabs Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Tools

