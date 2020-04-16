‘The climate girl’ does not have to leave the house to keep her enviable figure and her hard-working rear.

The Mexican Yanet García, 29, always looks for the pretext and the right place to exercise his figure, being his apartment in The Angels one of his favorite places to get in shape.

The famous ‘Climate girl’ lives, with her boyfriend Lewis Howes already Mamacita, his dog, in a 40-story apartment tower in the Californian capital.

Through various videos and photographs, the one born in Monterrey He has not only shared details of his demanding exercise routines, but has also allowed us to get to know part of his home.

Kitchen

The kitchen is one of Yanet García’s favorite places to exercise his anatomy.

This room is open and connects to other corners of the apartment.

The kitchen furniture is white.

The kitchen area also has a breakfast room with capacity for two chairs.

Television room

Just next to the breakfast room is the TV room, which is made up of a couple of light-colored sofas, a coffee table and a TV built into the wall.

It also has a table where you both sit down to work or read when you need to.

Room

The living room of the apartment is gray in color with cushions of the same color and is ‘L’ shaped.

This room is striking for the contrast of its armchairs with the carpet and its striking tone.

It also has a white coffee table that Yanet removes when preparing to exercise.

There is also a mirror that allows you to see yourself after doing your repetitions.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom of the apartment has a spectacular view of the city of Los Angeles.

It also has a queen size bed with dark toned bedding and headboard.

Under the bed Yanet and Lewis placed a gray rug with black accents.

Like any lover of her anatomy, the presenter has a mirror in her bedroom that allows her to see herself in full body.

Balcony

If the view from inside the apartment is surprising, from the balcony it is even more so.

The couple likes to go out on the terrace to look at their surroundings, to read or simply to sit in the chairs they placed there.

.