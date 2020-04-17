The Colombian actor couple has a cozy home they share with their two children in an exclusive neighborhood in Florida.

The actor Fabián Ríos with his wife Yuly Ferreira.

Photo:

Alexander Tamargo / .

Colombian actors Yuly Ferreira and Fabián Ríos they reside in Key Biscayne, a neighborhood located in Miami-Dade County.

Through various videos and photographs the couple has allowed us to know details of the apartment they share with their two children, Lucia and David, who was born on January 16, 2019.

Kitchen

The kitchen of the apartment is made up of a bar where the actress from ‘The Mafia Dolls’ usually prepares her food.

The kitchen is open and has various furniture to store utensils and food.

Dinning room

The dining room, with space for six chairs, is made up of a brown wooden table, while the chairs are light in color.

What is most striking about the room is the lamp hanging from the ceiling.

Room

The room is made up of light-colored armchairs, a coffee table, as well as a painting that adorns its wall.

David’s bedroom

The smallest member of the family’s room with a white crib and matching closets.

Part of the floor is protected with foami to prevent David from suffering painful falls.

Gym

The actor of ‘Sinus yes there is paradise’ has his own gym at home, where he performs his demanding exercise routines alone or with the help of his two children.

Spectacular view

The apartment has a spectacular view of Miami-Dade, so the family tries to have the blinds open to observe the panorama in detail.

Keep reading

This is the mansion, ‘in the middle of the forest’, that Selena Gómez bought for $ 4.9 million

Meet the mansion that Lupillo Rivera with Mayeli Alonso, his ex-wife, in California

Meet the mansion that Alex Rodríguez bought in Coral Gables and that he now shares with Jennifer López

Meet the mansion in which Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez quarantine with their children

.