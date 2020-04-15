The actress and her two daughters, Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda, live in a luxurious apartment located to the west of the Mexican capital.

Geraldine Bazán, 37, lives with her two daughters, Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda, in an apartment located in the Santa Fe area, in Mexico City.

The ex-partner of Gabriel Soto He has revealed details of his property through various videos that he has shared with his followers through his YouTube channel.

Room

The living room of the apartment is made up of gray tone sofas, accompanied by cushions of the same tone, as well as other gold and red ones.

It also has a dark gray rug, as well as a chocolate brown square coffee table and mirror. The room also has a wall mounted television.

There is also a piece of furniture in a red tone and glued to the wall that serves to place the decorative items.

Dinning room

The dining room has space for eight people and mixes dark with light tones. The base of the chairs and table is chocolate colored, while the rest is white.

Kitchen

The kitchen is one of the widest spaces in the apartment. It is light brown with granite details.

The stove area has enough space to handle food, without the need to place it elsewhere while preparing food.

This open-plan room has a fairly large and comfortable bar with space for eight people, which is why it is often used by Geraldine and her daughters for lunch.

Main bedroom

Geraldine Bazán’s bedroom is made up of a rather large bed that stands out for the contrast in the colors of its furniture and bedding.

The bedding, as well as the cushions and pillows, are white; while the headboard, the bureaus and even one of the cushions are chocolate brown.

In one of the bureaus, the actress of ‘Por amar sin ley’ has the letter ‘G’ in gold, perhaps alluding to the initial of her name.

Elisa Marie’s bedroom

Elisa Marie’s room is very small compared to her mother’s.

It is made up of a single bed with a white headboard, as well as a bureau of the same color.

Alexa Miranda’s bedroom

The bedroom of the youngest of the house is similar to that of Elisa Marie, with the difference that its walls are pink, Alexa’s favorite color.

Balcony

The apartment has a balcony from which Geraldine Bazán and her daughters have a great view of the western area of ​​Mexico City.

Games area

The apartment is located in a luxury building, which has large green areas, playgrounds, a gym and even a pool.

Also very close to their property is the Parque la Mexicana, one of the largest in Mexico City, where the three like to go when they are bored with the amenities of their apartment.

