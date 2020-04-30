The sexy porn actress enjoys delighting her followers with various images in provocative and tiny underwear from the comfort of her apartment in Miami

Esperanza Gomez.

Photo:

Edgar Medel / Reform Agency

Colombian porn actress Esperanza Gomez, 39, not only delights his followers with his movies, but also through his social networks.

The one born in the town of Belalcázar she loves to pamper her fans with images and videos that show her in sexy underwear or provocative bikinis.

Some of her materials display her inside and outside her apartment, the balcony being one of her favorite places to do her sensual photo shoots.

Here we share some details of the apartment that this renowned model shares with her lucky husband in the city of Miami in Florida.

Kitchen

The kitchen in her apartment is open and has a gray cupboard.

As well as an island in the center in which the actress prepares her aphrodisiac foods, washes the dishes and has breakfast, having space for two people.

Dinning room

The dining room is small, so it only has a round glass table with space for four gold-colored chairs.

Gym

Living in an apartment is not an impediment for this adult entertainment actress to stop exercising, having improvised a gym in her room.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom is located next to the television room and is equipped with a large bed with a gray headboard and dark bedding, making a perfect contrast with the light tone of the pillows.

From the room you have a nice view of the city.

Television room

Before going out to the balcony, you will find a television room consisting of a sofa for three people, a coffee table made with small tree trunks and glass, as well as a television placed on a piece of furniture.

Balcony

The balcony is, without a doubt, one of her favorite places, as she loves to contemplate the city of Miami from the heights in her tiny underwear.

That part of the house also stands out for its plants, for its circular coffee table and for its two chairs, on which Esperanza likes to sit down to the delight of her neighbors.

Keep reading

This is the apartment that Alejandra Guzmán would have bought from Frida Sofía for more than $ 3 million

This is the luxurious mansion in which Ricardo Montaner and his family are quarantined in Miami

Meet the maiden apartment of the beautiful Dominican Clarissa Molina

Meet the home of Alejandra Espinoza, Aníbal Marrero and little Matteo in Los Angeles

.