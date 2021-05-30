This is the annoying pop-up window that now appears when starting Edge in Windows 10 | Technology

Now Microsoft Edge welcomes you with an annoying pop-up window that you may never want to see again.

With the update Edge 91, virtually all users are welcomed by an annoying pop-up window every day they start Edge on their Windows 10 computer, an intrusive window in which Microsoft wants you to change your browser and default search engine.

Apparently this popup appears to all users once their browser has automatically updated to Edge 91, and in our case it has even appeared for several consecutive days, even though we have rejected and closed the window.

The window has no greater mystery, and it is a new effort by Microsoft to change your default browser and search engine, to Edge and Bing, something that even users could do without realizing it due to the promises made by Redmond through this window.

However, as you can see in the screenshot, Microsoft advises you to use “Microsoft’s recommended browser settings for first-class performance, privacy, and productivity.”

If you select the first option which is the one that comes inside a box, the default browser will change to Edge while the default search engine will change to Bing. In this way, if you have Chrome as the main browser and Google as the search engine, they would change to Edge and Bing respectively, when selecting this first option.

It seems that with Edge 91 Microsoft has introduced a feature that allows the browser to display active messages recommending features and so on.

Yes, as in our case, the window continues to appear even after rejecting it, you can disable it in the following way:

Open Edge and paste in the address box the following edge: // flags (without spaces) Find the flag edge-show-feature-recommendations Select the drop-down menu and deactivate it Restart the Edge browser

We will see if Microsoft does something about it, and ends up eliminating this pop-up window that, in certain cases, can be seen as intrusive.