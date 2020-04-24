The television presenter opened the doors of her home to celebrate the birthday of her oldest daughter, who was left without a party due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus quarantine caused a drastic change of plans in the lives of millions throughout the world, as happened with the family of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín, who were forced to celebrate the fifteenth birthday of their oldest daughter in the room of her house.

Through various videos and photographs, the presenter of the program ‘Hoy’ and the former Timbircihe shared with their followers details of the celebration of Mine, allowing us to learn more about some of the rooms in his house located in the Pedregal area, in Mexico City.

The emotional party was held on Wednesday, March 22, on the ground floor of the property, so we could see what the dining room, living room and other rooms in his home look like.

Kitchen

The kitchen is closed and quite spacious, since it has a breakfast room with enough capacity so that all members of the family can live together while having breakfast or dinner.

The kitchen cabinet is “Ele” shaped and white.

In addition to the drawers of the kitchen cabinet, on the opposite end, just where they placed their refrigerator, there are more shelves, so for space they cannot complain.

Dinning room

The dining room is open and very spacious, to such an extent that it houses a square table with space for 12 diners.

The room not only stands out for its size, but also for its paintings, its mirrors and its large window, thanks to which you have a spectacular view of the garden.

Dance floor

A dance floor was set up to one side of the dining room so that Mía could dance the waltz with Erik Rubín.

Living room

To one side of the dining room, down a step, is the living room of the house, which is divided into two: in the living room and the main one.

The living room is comprised of four individual gray armchairs, as well as a whiter one with a capacity for three people and a large mirror that goes from wall to wall.

The main room is comprised of a chocolate-colored ‘Ele’ room, which has enough space for the four family members and their guests.

Yard

The house also has a fairly large garden, in which the family has a round wooden garden table with space for eight people.

