“This is the André Coelho we signed”

FC Barcelona has exhibited its most sober and effective image to overcome the Slovenian Dobovec with enough authority (2-0) this Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Final to Eight of the Champions League that is being played at the Kresimic Cosic Hall in Zadar (Croatia).

Andreu Plaza was very satisfied with the good meeting of his team in general lines and due to the absolute absence of defensive disconnections, a problem that has cost quite a few troubles this season.

“First I get the victory. The first game is always very difficult And when you play against an opponent who they say is the one everyone wanted, it generates more pressure and it has been seen that he is not just any rival. They have been very good and we have perhaps played one of the most serious games, without any concessions, which is fundamental. The team has been very serious and we have never lost a single ball due to lack of concentration, “explained the Barça coach.

“That they don’t score you a goal in a European Cup match shows that you’ve done well defensively. Then in attack we had a few more chances than we have scored and I think the result is fair, that we have deservedly won and that we have played a good game, “continued the Girona-born.

“I was not too surprised by the refereeing. It’s strange, because some (fouls) are whistling yes and others no. Perhaps the rival has not been too demanding in that sense and we have been able to make a decent game, so to speak, on the refereeing issue, “said an optimistic Plaza.

The Barcelona coach wanted to emphasize the good performance of an André Coelho which has taken too long to get off the ground but has taken a very clear step forward in recent months.

Aicardo always responds in key matches

“I told him that this is the André Coelho that I signed, which will give us defensive solvency, which will allow us to score big pivots and that’s what we wanted from him. What we did not know is why he did not do it here. It was hard, but today he played a great game, “said the Catalan.

On the terrible Barça streak against the rival in ‘semis’, Plaza commented that Kairat can be a ‘black beast’ “of Barça and of anyto. It is a very powerful team with a squad made to play this competition, with very experienced players who we know well. They have a very serious team in all positions with high-level players and it will be a match worthy of the Champions League. “

Ferrao and Adolfo speak

Author of a key goal that opened the way to the semifinals, Ferrao pointed out that his ‘target’ “has been important, but above all I want to highlight the attitude of the team in all aspects. We have shown what we have come for. People spoke of an easy game, but nothing of that. We knew we were facing a very tough opponent, but we had a very good game & rdquor ;.

“We train these volleys a lot and it turned out perfect for me thanks also to Marcenio’s great pass.. We have never doubted that we can win the Champions League. We have lost the last two finals, we know what we have come for and that we can win it & rdquor ;, added the best player in the world in statements collected by Esport3.

Dyego, in an acrobatic action against Dobovec

The Spanish international Adolfo also highlighted the remarkable collective work. “The team played a ’10’ match, very complete from the first minute. We have taken the first step, we are very happy for the victory and now it is time to think about the semifinals & rdquor ;, explained the Colombian.

“In Europe you have to go 200% in every game. Futsal is very close and if you don’t, anyone can beat you. And more in a Champions League, which is all life or death. After losing the last two finals, the team has stood up & rdquor ;, added Adolfo.

Inter time

In a sweet moment after adding the Spanish Cup and the Super Cup to the league title last year. Movistar Inter Opens this Thursday the day against the Russian Gazprom-Ugra (3:00 p.m.). Five hours later, the penultimate round of the Champions League will be closed by Sporting Luso and the Russian KPRF of ex-Azulgranas Lin and Raúl Gómez (Romulo is out due to injury).

Inter is also looking forward to the Champions League

The Madrid team has returned to the Champions League as league champion after being left out last year (the current champion Barça and the runner-up ElPozo were the Spanish representatives) and has ‘planted’ in the quarterfinals after beating the Dutch Hovocubo in the round of 32 (6-2) and in the second round the Ukrainian Prodexim Kherson by 4 -2 with goals in the final stretch from Cecilio and goalkeeper Jesús Herrero.

The team from which Brazilian Marcenio arrived at Barça in the winter market of the 2018-19 academic year is not having a good time and ranks fifth in the Russian Super League with 45 points, to 19 of the leader Sinara. In addition, it comes from suffering a painful defeat against KPRF by 1-6 on April 22.