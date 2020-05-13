By Sebastian Quiroz

Today’s big surprise was the revelation that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 They will have remasters for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. However, this is not the only good news, as it also An incredible collection edition will be available that will allow you to feel like a professional skater.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available worldwide at a price of $ 39.99. A deluxe digital version that includes unique content and equipment will be priced at $ 49.99. However, if this is not enough for you, you can always go for the Collector’s Edition, which includes a life size skateboard that you can use to demonstrate your talent.

The Collection Edition will be priced at $ 99.99 and It will feature the content of the deluxe digital version and a limited Birdhouse skateboard. In case you don’t know, Birdhouse is the skateboard brand created by Tony Hawk.

This collector’s item features the iconic Falcon 2 design, re-released exclusively for this edition. Although the deck is fully skinable, you may not want to use it, as It also has a printed autograph of the bird man himself.

Likewise, those who decide to digitally pre-order the game will receive a demo to enjoy the Warehouse level before the launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. Finally, Everyone who opts for the physical version will receive a Tony Hawk mini skateboard as a gift at select stores.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4. You can check out the launch trailer here.

