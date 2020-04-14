It’s only a few months before Halo Infinite finally debuts. This, however, does not mean that 343 Industries slows down in development. This process is ongoing and the creatives recently shared a video that shows more about how they capture the sounds and vehicles that were used.

In a Twitter video, the franchise’s official account released a video showing the sound team recording the sounds that will bring Halo Infinite to life and the great detail that the developer is putting in this section.

We say this because the video shows a wide variety of vehicles that 343 industries had to listen closely to in order to faithfully capture sounds. To achieve various nuances, it is seen that the developer was in the demonstration of several cars that were tested running at various speeds and terrains, even the sound of their engines reverberating was captured. In some cases, the microphones were placed very close to the tires in order to record how the stones impact the bodywork and the contact of the wheels with the ground.

The most interesting thing is that a speedy jet and a helicopter appeared inside the vehicles and it also stands out how a rudimentary machine that generates unique sounds was used.

These sounds are expected to be used in various parts of the game and not just for the vehicles that appear in it, however, the implementation process did not appear in the video, so we will have to wait for the final result and try to identify them, but for the moment, the developer has shown that audio will be very important and we do not doubt that it will take advantage of the new audio capabilities of the Xbox Series X.

The sound section of Halo games has always been important to the developers of the series. In fact, we recently learned that Xbox consoles were destroyed to make some Halo 3 sounds. You can find more news about Halo Infinite by visiting its tab.

