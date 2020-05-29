There is no doubt about enormous damage that Huawei has suffered by the veto of the Trump administration, and it is that despite the so-called Trumpazo to the Chinese giant has had its twists and turns in the midst of a trade war between China and the United States The truth is that the final chapter has led us to an extension of the prohibitions until at least 2021.

And as much as Huawei responds that the measure will have “a serious impact on a large number of global industries,” the first blow of the use ban on US technology is that they have run out of Google Play certification themselves and therefore without access for their mobiles to services as important as YouTube, Play Store or Gmail natively.

There is time to try a deal but It does not look like Huawei is going to retrace the path walked, and although in any case Harmony OS is in the ovens of Shenzhen for the next year, for now the firm led by Ren Zhengfei strives to find alternatives for the main services growing its Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem around new partners.

And in the case of global video star service, As the colleagues from Phone Arena collected, it seems that Huawei already has its alternative to YouTube, and that is that it has just been made public that Huawei Video will be powered by Dailymotion after the agreement between both companies.

And the alternative Huawei has found to replace YouTube is … Dailymotion! If you can’t have number one, marry number two.

We recommend you | Huawei responds to the “ban” of the United States: “the measure affects 3,000 million users”

European technology to return the best multimedia content to Huawei mobiles

If Real Madrid signed Cristiano Ronaldo to compete against Leo Messi’s FC Barcelona, ​​why wasn’t Huawei also looking for the number two in the market to face the ban on using YouTube? For my part, the only thing for sure is that the only real alternative to YouTube power was Dailymotion, so the agreement was sung since the extension of the veto.

In fact, the agreement between the French company and Huawei has been announced by Dailymotion itself, which confirms its partnership to enhance Huawei Video by integrating its technology into the video platform of the Chinese manufacturer and thus offering users the best possible alternative to consume streaming multimedia content.

The statement said that “the technology package includes a robust white-label video player, as well as a large volume of local and international video content through the Dailymotion API and a robust video inventory monetization solution.” Or what is the same, Huawei users will be able to access the entire Dailymotion video library and they will be able to publish their content including ads, although the monetization or not of the content will be in the hands of the video creators on the Dailymotion platform itself:

[En Dailymotion] We are committed to supporting renowned publishers such as Huawei Video, Dailymotion believes that its video technology solutions will continue to enrich publisher content, to expand its digital footprint and reach a global audience. Thanks to our premium partners Dailymotion you can distribute a large number of videos and playlists to external publishers. We are proud to collaborate with Huawei to bring our entire catalog to new premium audiences.

In addition, this statement includes words Jervis Su, Huawei executive, who was pleased that his video service began to offer people around the world a broader content and movie library thanks to new partners like Dailymotion, committing to continue working to provide more and better options to customers.

Be that as it may, it is true that Dailymotion may not be YouTube, but at least Huawei Video will thus have a collection of international content that best suits the European and Latin American public, markets where the Shenzhen company was about to surprise Samsung as number one in the industry, just when the US government veto cut its rise.

For his part, The United States continues to view Huawei as a threat to national securitySo we will see the movements in the future because this trade battle had only been frozen by COVID-19, but it was not over at all.

At Andro4all | All Huawei phones on which you can already test EMUI 10.1

Don’t leave yet … We’ve released a new episode of the Andro4all podcast! Listen to it now on Ivoox and Spotify.

Follow Andro4all