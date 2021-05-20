this is the alliance with Samsung to compete with the Apple Watch (Clear the X # 141)

Google had lost us in the segment of smart watches, but it seems to be back on track. In addition, it does not do it alone: ​​it is partnering with Samsung, and will leverage the past Fitbit acquisition to achieve reboot its platform, which is now called Wear, and not Wear OS.

That alliance with Samsung is striking, and Wear will be the result of fusing the best of Tizen with the best of Wear OS. There are many promises here for the future to compete with the ubiquitous Apple Watch, and precisely to help will be Fitbit and its expertise in the field of health and physical activity quantifiers.

To talk about all this we have in today’s episode of Clear the X with Enrique Perez (@lyzanor), editor in Engadget, and with a server, Javier Pastor (@javipas), also editor in this house. The production is as always in charge of Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo).

Listen and subscribe to ‘Clear the X’

You can listen to this week’s episode below. If you prefer, you can subscribe directly on any of the platforms we are on, so you won’t have to worry every time a new installment comes out.

Tizen and Wear OS join forces

Google and Samsung announcement is important and marks a potential turning point for a platform that for years has been languishing.

Despite its promising launch in 2013, Android Wear never quite convinced consumers. Manufacturers soon abandoned this platform, which it did not give them so much freedom of customization, and some opted to launch watches with their own operating systems, such as Samsung with Tizen.

Google hardly released relevant updates, and neither did the jump to Wear OS, which continued to fade as manufacturers went their own way. The Apple Watch took advantage of that situation and it became an absolute benchmark in that market.

That, however, could change with this new alliance between Google and Samsung which Fitbit joins, which was acquired by Google in November 2019. The three will collaborate to create more fluid smartwatches and with more autonomy than ever, and it is clear that this improves the situation for developers and also for users, who could finally see much more watches competitive.

The future Wear-based Samsung Galaxy Watch is indeed expected to take advantage of these advantages and give some surprises when it comes to hardware, and what is clear is that if Fitbit also manages to provide those important elements dedicated to health and the quantification of physical activity, we will have much more attractive devices with us. We will see if this announcement can finally make Wear become everything that it has not been able to be in recent years.

Every week a new chapter

And remember: every Thursday you have a new chapter of our podcast Despeja la X, in which we thoroughly analyze the great technological topic of each week.

Thanks for joining us!