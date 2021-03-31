This is the actor who has destroyed the most cars on the screen (although he wins miraculously)

Enlarge

ACD March 30, 2021

Vin Diesel has the “honor” of being the actor who has destroyed the most cars in his films, although Bruce Willis is hot on his heels …

In movies, especially action movies where car chases take place, it is normal for vehicles to be destroyed. Everything is for art, as that one would say. There are certain films that have the dubious honor of being the ones that have sent the most cars to scrap, the one that holds the record is Transformers 3, where no more and no less than 532 cars were destroyed.

But, Who is the actor who has spoiled the most cars? A study, conducted by Scrap Car Comparison, set out to investigate which movie stars have wrecked the most vehicles on screen. And with the multitude of action movies to examine, it took hours of research to come up with the ranking of Hollywood’s most dangerous drivers (in fiction).



No wonder “Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel tops the list, closely followed by Bruce Willis and “Terminator” star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto from the “Fast and Furious” franchise has wrecked nearly twice as many vehicles on screen as Jason Bourne, played by Matt Damon.

According to this study, Diesel has wrecked no less than 30 cars in 2011’s “Fast Five” alone. In total, the American actor is responsible for wrecking 61 vehicles on screen; that is, one more than Bruce Willis. The legendary protagonist of “Die Hard” ranks second in the ranking of the most dangerous drivers in Hollywood, ahead of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has 52 destroyed vehicles.

The study analyzed the number of cars wrecked on screen by each actor, taking into account crashed or wrecked vehicles with stars at the wheel, or vehicles ruined with the use of firearms or other means.

“Minor damages, such as broken mirrors or small dents, were not accounted for in the investigation,” the study explains. Vin Diesel was at the wheel of 57 of his 61 wrecked vehicles, compared to 35 of Bruce Willis’s 60. The protagonist of “Terminator” drove 30 of the 52 vehicles he destroyed.

How many cars have been wrecked in the Fast & Furious movies?

Even though no actress is in the top 10, the study claims that Angelina Jolie was not far behind, wrecking a total of 10 vehicles on screen.

The 10 most dangerous drivers on screen

Vin Diesel: 61 (number of cars wrecked) Bruce Willis: 60 Arnold Schwarzenegger: 52 Matt Damon: 35 Keanu Reeves: 30 Tom Hardy: 29 Daniel Craig: 24 Nicolas Cage: 22 Tom Cruise: 19 Dwayne Johnson / Jason Statham: 18