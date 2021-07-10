This is the Abarth 695 Esseesse limited to 1390 units (+ photos)

Abarth presents the most radical version of the small Italian sports car, the 695 Essesse of which only 1,390 units will be produced695 of them in Scorpione Black and as many in Campovolo Gray, all in saloon body. Thus, the brand counts that the denomination 695 Esseesse makes reference to the iconic Cinquino from 1964 modified by Carlo Abarth himself, which was also produced on a limited basis (only 1,000 units).

Returning to the present, the rear spoiler with adjustable pitch from 0 ° to 60 °, generating an aerodynamic load on the rear axle of up to 42 kg. In white are the side stripes, the mirror caps and the 17 “multi-spoke wheels behind which the car is hidden. braking team signed by Brembo with red four-piston calipers at the front and perforated discs, using 240mm ventilated discs for the rear axle.

Only 695 units will be manufactured in black and another 695 units in gray

The interior welcomes its occupants with two impressive Sabelt semibaquets in whose headrests you can read the inscription “695 Esseesse” and the numbering of the unit, completing the set a set of red seat belts and small details such as the bases of the seats that repeat the white tonality of the exterior in contrast to the dominant black inside, in addition to the carbon fiber inserts on the gear lever, on the steering wheel and on the pedals themselves.

However, the most important thing is how you feel behind the wheel. The signature of the scorpion promises a better dynamics and performance in all respects than the Competizione finish. Added to the aforementioned rear spoiler is a 25% lighter aluminum hood which, together with the exhaust system with the Akrapovič stamp, achieves reduce the weight by 10 kg, in addition to a more favorable weight distribution.

Likewise, it also has some Koni FDS sport shock absorbers In both axes and optionally it can equip a robotic automatic gearbox, a transmission not particularly recommended to be able to enjoy the true possibilities of this little Italian.

Under the hood is the same 1.4 T-Jet, a turbocharged block that develops 180 hp and 245 Nm of torque, taking the cooling capacities to the limit given the limited space of the engine compartment, achieving a 0 to 100 km / h in 6.7 seconds (just 0.3 seconds more than the new Golf GTI with 245 hp), as well as a top speed of 225 km / h casting the spoiler at 0 °, all accompanied by the characteristic roar of the “Akra” exhaust system.

With all this, Abarth has a more passionate and radical recipe to stand up to the complete, balanced and fun MINI JCW that we have already tested in Diariomotor, although at the cost of losing practicality and daily usability that it should be part of these small atomic cities.