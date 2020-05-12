Xiaomi launched to the market last April in China the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition, also known as the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and that he recently showed himself in an interesting interactive unboxing. A mid-range smartphone that features a 5x periscope camera with support for up to 50x digital zoom. To promote the device, the Asian company has shown on video what will be the cheapest 50x zoom in the world and that will allow taking pictures of objects 10 kilometers away for about 350 euros.

Lei Jun, co-founder and CEO of Xiaomi, He has shared a video on the well-known Weibo social network in which he shows the zoom capacity of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition, and that they are collected in Gizmochina. In this video you can see a Mi 10 Youth Edition mounted on a tripod and how a person digitally zooms 50 times to take a picture from a distance from the Ping An Finance Center, the fourth tallest building in the worldas well as the second tallest building in China.

A video that was recorded, specifically and according to the description, from Shenzhen Bay Sports Park, which is 10 kilometers away from Ping An Finance Center. Although it sounds like an interesting feat, in reality it is not so much, since in the video you can clearly a lot of noise in the viewfinder. Likewise, at no time is the final result displayed, hinting that the image will be noisy even after further processing.

It may interest you | Xiaomi, the brand that sells the most mobiles in Spain for the first time in its history.

A video shows the zoom capacity of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

It should be noted that this occurs on practically all smartphones with a periscope camera. when they get to their peak. Likewise, it should be noted that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition surpasses other smartphones with a similar camera with its price range, since the device of the Chinese company is the cheapest phone in the world with such a camera.

Among its features, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition has 5G network technology, it sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and assembles a configuration of four rear camerasConsisting of a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, a 5x 8-megapixel optical periscope sensor with support for up to 50x digital zoom, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Follow Andro4all