If last week it was MásMóvil who launched a new WiFi service for companies, today is the turn of Telefónica, which, remember, has recently reached an agreement with Google to offer cloud services in Spain. This time, the alliance has been with Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP) company, and the result is called ‘flexSITE’.

This new service, according to Telefónica, was created with the aim of « evolve corporate LANs and Wireless LANs » to respond to today’s connectivity challenges: « greater flexibility, visibility and security » that improves the user experience. It is focused on sectors such as hospitality, health, education or banking to manage the influx, connect devices or arrange jobs while maintaining social distance.

For sectors facing the public

Behind the new ‘flexSITE’ service are Telefónica’s experience in terms of control over the network and the protection of users who connect to it; and Aruba technology, which is characterized by offering secure solutions from Edge to Cloud through artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Among other features, one of the advantages of ‘flexSITE’ is that it offers the possibility of self-manage the network from an app or have Telefónica manage it in an agile way, facilitating the configuration of application use policies depending on who connects. Other important functions would be:

Offer WiFi LAN connectivity to connect all the devices in the venue and create a WiFi guest network.

Beef up network security with protection against possible threats, access control and detection of unreliable devices.

Provide information to the marketing department of the anonymized behavior of your customers to help improve the experience based on your profile.

In addition, the deployment is carried out in the Telefónica cloud in Spain, which implies a higher level of security. As we mentioned at the beginning, this new service is especially aimed at those sectors facing the public, such as retail, tourism, healthcare, education and specialized banking:

Shops: it allows you to know, for example, when they have the most influx and who is the type of customer, and based on this data, it will be possible to show potential buyers who enter the establishment personalized promotions.

Hotels: You can create a secure WiFi network tailored to your size, reinforcing connectivity in rooms and common areas.

Hospitals: it facilitates the monitoring of the rooms, connecting all the necessary devices for a patient while maintaining the confidentiality of their data.

Education: In the educational field, it has several uses, such as the option of deploying a WiFi network as a support to optimize the management of study rooms while maintaining distances.

Bank branches– Provides information on customer behavior in offices, such as how long their visit lasts or how often they visit; It also allows employees to advise their clients through mobile devices with more proximity in branches.

Share

This is Telefónica’s ‘flexSITE’, a new advanced WiFi service for companies and the Administration