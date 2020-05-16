Following on Thursday, May 14, a Twitter user report through a thread the profile of an “artist” who was on some streaming platforms. The subject called Johnny Escutia or King of Fury, with a verified account, uploaded music content that incites and invites acts of violence against women and girls, many users demanded on the same network that streaming platforms unsubscribe this content .

Johnny Escutia’s content is highly offensive, abusive, pornographic, threatening, obscene, incites hatred and violence against women and girls. This goes against the policies and guidelines of the Spotify platform, company to which the complaint was made publicly for allowing this highly violent content to be on its platform.

Some of his songs indicate the torture and rape of a girl while another mocks one of the most brutal femicide cases in 2020, the Ingrid Escamilla case.

On the subject, Spotify released this statement

We can confirm that the music in question has been removed from our service for violating the guidelines of the prohibited content because it is hate speech.

Hate content is content that primarily and expressly promotes, defends, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics that include race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation , age or disability.

We don’t allow hate content on Spotify. When we are alerted to content that violates this standard, we will remove it from the platform.

Spotify has some guidelines, policies and terms related to the topic and the presence of hateful content on the platform:

