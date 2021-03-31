This is SpaceShip III, Virgin Galactic’s first space plane

Virgin Galactic has unveiled the first suborbital space plane Spaceship III of the company, VSS Imagine, that will begin ground testing, with glide flights scheduled for this summer.

According to the company, that plans to start tourist suborbital flights by the end of the year, the innovative livery design, finished entirely with a mirror-like material, “reflects the surrounding environment, constantly changing color and appearance as it travels from earth to sky and into space.”

Leveraging a modular design, the SpaceShip III class of vehicles is built to allow improved performance in terms of maintenance access and flight speed, according to its manufacturer. This third generation of spacecraft will lay the foundation for the design and manufacture of vehicles of the future, Virgin Galactic added in a statement.

As VSS Imagine begins ground testing, manufacturing will advance on VSS Inspire, the second SpaceShip III vehicle within Virgin Galactic’s fleet. The introduction of the Spaceship III class of vehicles is an important milestone in Virgin Galactic’s multi-year effort to aims to fly 400 manned flights per year.

VSS Imagine is unveiled ahead of VSS Unity’s next test flight, which is scheduled for May 2021.

These suborbital space planes have space for six crew members who will be able to view Earth from outer space through 17 windows throughout the cabin.

Virgin Galactic has already received approximately 600 customer registrations – at $ 250,000 a ticket – and the company’s president, Richard Branson, is scheduled to fly on its first commercial flight.