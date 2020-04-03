The head of the local government called on the residents of the capital not to take to the streets to avoid further contagion due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, “it saves lives,” she said.

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, thanked the people who live in the capital of the country who have stayed at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, while invited those who have not yet done so.

“I want to thank the people who have stayed at home. It is a call to all ages, youth, adults, boys, girls. The difference between staying and not at home is the possibility of attending to hundreds of people in a hospital or not being able to attend to thousands. This is serious. Stay at home“Said the head of local government.

Claudia Sheinbaum recalled that on March 30 the Health Emergency was declared in the country with the aim of dDecrease the contagion curve of the Covid-19.

“If we reduce the contacts, we reduce the contagion curve; not spread and not spread, “he said.

Sheinbaum noted that Easter is approaching and the call, he said, “is still stay home.”

“It’s not a vacation, it’s a national pandemic and we must all be responsible, “he said.

The head of the CDMX government pointed out that there are 50,000 microcredits for small microentrepreneurs in the country’s capital.

Important message about the Covid-19 today, Thursday April 2. # SalvaVidas # QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/XEeqiQosz1

– @GobCDMX (@Claudiashein) April 3, 2020