With the launch of the new SEAT León 2021, the automotive brand improved the lateral assistance system and helps prevent accidents on the roads

The launch of the new SEAT Leon It has caused a furor among its followers, as it seems a totally different vehicle that incorporates the best of technology combined with a captivating design.

But if there is something that makes this new generation of the SEAT León different, it is the incorporation of an ambient light that not only looks good, but now has a important function.

This ambient light is part of the new exit warning system, Which works when the car is parked and responds by means of audible and visual alerts (ambient light), in the event of a possible accident, if the driver opens the door without noticing that a car or person could approach and cause an accident.

The alert system of SEAT It is implemented on both sides of the vehicle and not only detects other cars, but also motorcycles and bicycles.

The lateral assistant, or the system that detects when others cars they approach the side while driving, it also makes use of the ambient light inside the car, and it does it in a different way, since most of the cars with this function observe a “cart” in the side mirror of their cars warning of the approach, however, SEAT transformed it as seen in the video.

According to the Motorpasion portal, when a vehicle approaches, the same lights in the passenger compartment come on depending on the side of the vehicle. In case the driver activates the directional signals to change lanes, the light will flash to warn of the danger of the maneuver.

Without a doubt this system can be more practical and functional for drivers, since, for example, the lights also come on when you are leaving a parking lot with poor visibility and the sensors detect either another car or a pedestrian.

