This is SD Huesca, Ignacio Ambriz’s new team

The Sports Society Huesca It will be the new team of the Mexican coach Ignacio Ambriz who will have the complicated task of taking the team back to the First Division in the Spanish League, after losing the category this season.

Huesca, a team created in 1960, has spent most of its history in the Third Division, the lowest category in Spanish football, and it was in the 2008-09 season when it debuted in the Silver Division.

The whole of Huesca resides in the small town of the same name, which has a population of just over 50,000 inhabitants and its home games are played in El Alcoraz, a stadium that has a capacity for just over 7,000 thousand spectators.

Because things don’t always go the way you want, it’s time to return to our renovated house and face, finally together, the challenges of the new season. Introducing the 2021/2022 subscriber campaign! , ́

Huesca reached the First Division in 2018, being his first season in the history in the Division, descending that same season and in 2020, he again achieved Promotion, repeating history and returning only after one season.

Now, Ambriz will have the task of returning the team to the First Division and will do so with players such as Jorge Pulido, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, Borja García and Sandro, a Barcelona youth squad.

The team has one of the largest budgets in the Second Division, so the task of returning the team to First is not something impossible for Nacho Ambriz.

