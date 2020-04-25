At the beginning of the 20th century San Pedro Garza García it was a community dedicated to planting corn, beans, and tomatoes; however, today it is not only considered as the wealthiest municipality in Mexicobut as one of the most cosmopolitan cities in Latin America.

Located in a wooded area 12 kilometers west of the city of Monterrey, capital of the state of Nuevo León, boasts to house clean and modern avenues, large residences, luxury shopping centers, large green areas, as well as prestigious schools and hospitals.

It is also headquarters of transnational corporations such as Vitro, Alfa, Cemex, Femsa and home to the important executives of the firms. Even within the municipality is the tallest skyscraper in the country: the KOI Tower, a work 280 meters high and 67 floors, which has offices, apartments and a hotel.

But it also has natural attractions as the Chipinque Ecological Reserve, from the Cumbres Monterrey National Park. More than 1,700 hectares, where you can find amazing mountains, waterfalls and rivers with crystal clear water; an ideal place for walking or cycling tours.

This town with just over 126,000 sempetrinosGentilicio employed for its natives, registered in 2018 a per capita income of USD 60 thousand annually, according to the Fitch Ratings rating agency, against the USD 9,673 that Mexico had, according to the World Bank.

According to Lamudi, a global real estate portal focused on emerging markets, currently has positioned itself as a nice place to live near the state capital. For example, in his famous Colonia del Valle, the rental prices for a space of no more than 60 square meters, are between 18 and 25,000 Mexican pesos per month.

On the other hand, the prices for a house of 250 square meters with luxury finishes are on pre-sale for up to 10 million pesos.

San Pedro Garza García records lowest rates for vehicle theft, murder, and kidnapping: Only 1% of all crimes perpetrated in the state, according to the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office.

The security enjoyed by the inhabitants is reflected in the influx of people late at night in restaurants, bars and family public spaces such as the Calzada del Valle, a recreational area used by different personalities.

“It is not only the richest municipality in Latin America, but also the most educated and civilized. Hundreds of master’s degrees graduates from all over the world live here in San Pedro Garza García. It has large corporations and the highest social classes ”, he declared in 2012 Mauricio Fernández Garza, former mayor of the city.

The Municipal Government of San Pedro Garza surprised this Friday by announcing that it implemented from 7:00 a.m. the “Phase 4” of the Operation to attend to the coronavirus emergency (COVID-19), in which around 300 elements will participate in filters located in all accesses of the municipality 24 hours a day.

The above means that the police will be able to take the temperature of the motorists and ask them about their state of health. In the same way, they can ask them the reason for their visit to the municipality and they can ask them return to their homes or take an alternative route if they are not residents of San Pedro or are not doing some essential activity.

The officers will follow a strict protocol to maintain safety and hygiene in their interactions with citizens, and must wear gloves and face masks at all times, as well as disinfectant or antibacterial gel.