This is renewable cryptocurrency mining

06/09/2021 at 9:06 AM CEST

SPORT.es

At Hendwr Farm, near the Berwyn range, not far from Snowdonia National Park in Denbighshire, cattle chew the lush pastures of the valley and flocks of sheep dress the hills. In a green shipping container next to a large domed tank, a very different kind of farm it also thrives in this idyllic landscape: a cryptocurrency farm.

The Philip Hughes family has farmed Hendwr’s land for generations, but now he is going into mining, using powerful computers powered by renewable energy to generate new cryptocurrencies.

And that energy is derived, as Philip puts it, from "cow dung." A large six-cylinder engine running at 500 rpm converts the methane released from decomposing cow manure into electricity. The process is called anaerobic digestion.