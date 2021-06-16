This is Regen-Cov, the first effective treatment to save the lives of people with severe COVID-19

1 in 3 patients with severe COVID-19 have been saved after the application of the alternative therapy ‘Regen-Cov’ in the United Kingdom.

Almost a year and a half after the global health crisis began, a team of scientists in the United Kingdom developed a alternative therapy capable of restoring health in COVID-19 positive patients. In addition to restoring health without negative consequences, the new treatment ‘Regen-Cov’ has shown to be effective for cases of severe virus infections.

A powerful alternative therapy

Pharmaceutical Regeneron developed a drug that uses monoclonal antibodies to fight the most serious COVID-19 infections. The mechanism under which it operates is based on the adhesion of these organisms to the virus, so that prevent further spread in the body.

After an international clinical trial, it turned out that Regen-Cov is capable of rehabilitating 1 in 3 severe cases of coronavirus infection. Even if the patient is hospitalized, it has been shown to be effective in counteract the destructive effects of the disease at the respiratory level.

According to the BBC, this alternative therapy to neutralize the virus it is more functional than the buffer method used to inhibit the body’s inflammatory response. The costs of acquiring the treatment, however, are high. It is estimated that can reach $ 2,800, at most.

What risks does the Regen-Cov eliminate?

The study was carried out with 1,000 hospitalized patients in the UK. As a result of the successful cases in which the treatment was applied, the scientists in charge of testing this alternative concluded that not only reduces risk of death, but the hospitalization time and the need for use an artificial respirator.

The therapy considers the Regen-Cov already an anti-inflammatory used since the beginning of the pandemic, dexamethasone. Despite the uncertainty regarding the functionality of this alternative, it appears that both drugs have saved a third of the population in which they were applied.

Laboratory-produced antibodies have been noticeably more effective than other treatments. The most impressive thing is that, despite the fact that patients are at a critical point in the disease, they can recover in a short time. In this way, the scientists say, mortality from COVID-19 may be significantly reduced.

