This is Rafael Nadal’s yacht that won the award for “The best of the best”

The award is from Robb Report magazine. The yacht costs $ 6.2 million and contains all the luxuries, including a hot tub, garage and a bar.

The Spanish tennis mogul Rafael Nadal has been awarded the “Best of the Best” recognition for his incredible yacht.

The award comes from the magazine of the luxury magazine Robb Report, who crowned the acquisition of the athlete as one of the best in the world.

It is a Sunreef Great White yacht that the tennis ace acquired for his leisure time away from the courts.

Thus, in order to relax in the ocean, the yacht has an amplitude of 80 feet, is powered by two 1,200 hp engines and has a maximum speed of 23 knots.

The yacht, which costs $ 6.2 million dollars, has all the necessary amenities for an optimal stay.

With a hot tub, jet ski garage, and waterfall-fed whirlpool, the world’s number three tennis player enjoys a vacation in sheer luxury.

On the main deck you have an open kitchen and bar, while the ocean view is exquisite and can be enjoyed from the master suite.

The yacht has a capacity to accommodate 12 guests, with four guest cabins.

Nadal, who bought the yacht in 2019, has spoken of his love for the ocean. “As someone from an island like me, the sea is part of our lives and it is not a secret that I love the sea,” he declares.

“Every time I’m home in Mallorca I try to go out and find that moment where I can just enjoy my time on a boat.”

Currently, the tennis player is taking a family break after giving up Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. Will the sea now be your space for disconnection?

