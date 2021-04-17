This is Rafa Nadal’s path in Godó 2021 after the draw

Rafael Nadal will debut in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68 Conde de Godó Trophy against the winner of the match between the French Adrian mannarino and a player from the qualifying phase that is taking place over the weekend, depending on the result of the draw.

The eleven-time champion, 33 years old and world number three, would have a serious commitment in the second round, either against the Chilean Cristian Garín or the two-time Japanese champion Kei nishikori, which must happen before the Argentine Guido Pella.

In the quarterfinals Nadal would meet the Belgian David goffin or russian Karen khachanov, being measured in the semifinals to the Argentine Diego schwartzman or the survivor of a section with Pablo Carreño and Fabio Fognini.

Russian Andrey Rublev, his executioner in Monte Carlo, goes to the bottom of the painting, with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roberto Bautista, among the favorites to reach the final. Rublev opens with French Benoit Paire or a ‘qualy’. Tsitsipas starts against Jaume Munar or Brazilian Thiago Monteiro and Bautista awaits Gilles Simon-Pablo Andújar’s opponent.

Rafa Nadal (Esp / 1) -Cristian Garín (Chi / 13)

Karen Khachanov (Rus / 12) -David Goffin (Bel / 16)

Diego Schwartzman (Arg / 4) -Daniel Evans (GBR / 16)

Fabio Fognini (Ita / 9) -Pablo Carreño (Esp / 6)

Roberto Bautista (Esp / 5) -Jannik Sinner (Ita / 11)

Casper Ruud (Nor / 15) -Andrey Rublev (Rus / 3)

Denis Shapovalov (Can / 7) -Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can / 10)

Alex de Minaur (Aus / 14) -Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre / 2)

The Murcian Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, who served as an innocent hand in the draw, will make his 17-year-old debut against a recent NextGen, the American Francis Tiafoe, 23 years old and 65º ATP. Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil has entered with an invitation from the organization to occupy the 118th place in the ranking. His premiere comes twelve months later than planned due to the cancellation of the event due to the pandemic in 2020. If he overcomes the North American obstacle, he will meet the Argentine Diego schwartzman.

Feliciano lopez it will raise the record for participation to 20 at age 39. He will open against another young guest, the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, 19 and already 84th ATP.

Alejandro Davidovich, who had to retire in the middle of the Monte Carlo quarterfinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas due to pain in his left thigh, has been paired with Kazakh Alexander Bublibk in what will be his debut in the Godó main draw.

Pablo CarreñoThe sixth-seeded, he will face off against confrontation survivor Richard Gasquet-Jordan Thompson.

Table of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68 Conde de Godó Trophy