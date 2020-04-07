Quibi – pronounced cuibai – is what someone who hates Internet television imagines Internet television to be: an application full of countless 10-minute programs, designed to be seen from the mobile phone in those non-moments when We’re waiting for something else, like the bus to arrive, our turn at the bank queue or the soup to heat up. However, it is a real invention that has been working for months to launch, last Monday, in the United States. What he did not warn (nor has he explained at the moment) is that this launch would be global: the application is available on mobiles in Spain from midnight on Tuesday for 8.99 euros per month (first three months free). This has been the unusual international deployment of this also unusual billionaire investment by Jeffrey Katzenberg, CEO of Disney during his rebirth between 1984 and 1994 and executive of DreamWorks afterwards, and of Meg Whitman, who accompanied him throughout much of this trajectory.

This application, whose name comes from putting together the expression quick bites, small bites, is, first of all, an experiment. It is the way that old Hollywood has to sneak into new forms of audiovisual consumption; not the series, which they had to give up years ago, nor the streaming, to which they adapted later. Quibi intends to face the next link in the chain, which is no longer HBO or Netflix, but YouTube, Facebook and Instagram videos, the great looters of viewers. The difference between the content of these platforms and this new one is ambition, that is, money. These series – sorry, “movies by installments” call them in the house – do not have the home finish of youtubers or an Instagram direct: they are produced by professionals from the IMAX blockbuster.

It is also full of famous faces. In the 50 series available from today you can see a documentary with LeBron James, or a thriller starring Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) and Christoph Waltz. There is a drama starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and a production of the legendary Sam Reimi. There’s also a show featuring Jennifer Lopez, another featuring supermodel and tweet Chrissy Teigen, and another featuring Oscar winner Queen Latifah. The platform has already signed contracts for future releases with Steven Spielberg, Laura Dern, Bill Murray, Guillermo del Toro and Ridley Scott for future projects. The cream of Hollywood, on the same screen where you see the selfies.

The future of the platform is already calculated. Katzenberg and Whitman raised a billion dollars just for their little content: next year there will be 35 “movies per chapter”; 120 realities or documentaries and the rest, lifestyle videos. In total, 175 new series. 8,500 quibis, as their creators say they call them. Some of them take advantage of the creative possibilities of the new medium (Spielberg is writing a horror series that can only be seen when the sun has set in the place where the viewer is), others, informality (style programs cheap and quick to make, will be an important focus of the platform).

Quibi’s experiment extends to other forms, perhaps more relevant than content. It is the first application that allows your content to be viewed with the mobile screen horizontally (like YouTube) or vertically (like Instagram stories), one of the great audiovisual conflicts on the phone. The solution is not the most elegant – the vertical version simply cuts the sides of the screen, so that less image is seen – but at least it exists. And finally, there is the price: 8.99 euros per month, which in the United States can be cut to $ 5 if one is willing to see ads. Also the first time that a platform offers this modality, which lowers its cost and that analysts have been claiming for months the number of platforms that have come out in the last year.