The musician Remate has been showing his talent for years. Well in albums with songs (and he is a prolific creator), well in soundtracks, a field in which he has entered strongly in recent times. The Madrilenian put music to Too Much Johnson, the missing film by Orson Welles, to TCM documentaries on Stanley Kubrick and Sam Peckinpah (along with also composer Wild Honey), and to the series Néboa, by Gonzalo López-Gallego, for TVE , which premiered this January, and the also documentary The Spirit of Painting, which Isabel Coixet made for the Prado Museum about the Chinese artist Cai Guo-Qiang. Between laughs, he tells from his confinement in Madrid, that this year his three albums are soundtracks. “It’s what I like the most. I have always been told that my music was very cinematic, and I spent time waiting in a symbolic chair for someone to call me. Luckily, they contacted me for Welles and since then I have been linking orders. With Isabel Coixet, for example, I have already done three or four things. Honestly, today, between making an album of mine -that I’ve already done many- or a soundtrack, which stimulates me twice, I don’t doubt it. “

With Felipe Almendros he has found a special communion. And it can be seen in this exclusive piece that premieres EL PAÍS titled Quanzhou – New Jersey, belonging to the album Kankyou. “First I was a fan of his work, now we are collaborators and friends,” he says. They have already worked on previous occasions such as Gigante or Dawn Wiener, from the Kitasato album. “When I compose pieces like this, I am already thinking about audiovisual capture. It has happened to me for a long time. I no longer think oblivious to the images. And the case of Quanzhou – New Jersey is very clear, “says Remate. Of the pieces that Kankyou illustrates, the man from Madrid explains: “They will be gradually published in installments. Each one forms its own ecosystem. They collect unpublished music that responds to the fieldwork of some soundtracks of special projects such as that of Isabel Coixet or other types of musical composition ”.

Almendros has become part of his life: “Before I start doing something, I talk to Felipe, and he already creates more spectacular images than I think. Now I’m with him on his project to make a movie of his RIP comic, and I’m writing the script. We pass on information and we understand each other perfectly in creation. We have a long way to go. ” And as an example of this good work, Quanzhou – New Jersey.

