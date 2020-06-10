Huawei remains under siege from the United States, which makes it extremely difficult for it to compete in markets outside of China. In fact, if this situation has moved in any direction recently, it is in that of its upsurge. The most direct effect is the disappearance of Google applications and services, which of course includes the search engine. To replace it, Huawei is already taking their mobiles Petal Search, your new vitamin search engine.

This is starting to hit some devices like the Huawei P40 in the latest EMUI 10 update. Petal Search is the heritage of the brand’s own search engine, Huawei Search. It comes now, however, with enhanced features worthy of a name change.

Curiously, The technological partner that Huawei has to launch Petal Search is none other than Microsoft and its Bing engine. A US company that, for the moment, seems to have the necessary permits – how else could it re-market with Windows laptops? – by the Commerce Department that have not yet been granted to – although they were requested by – Google.

Petal Search, far beyond web search: applications and more

Starting with the P40 series, from which the Huawei P40 Pro + will begin to be launched soon, Huawei includes this feature as of version 10.1.0.131 of EMUI. This is stated by XDA-developers. A deployment that fits with what was planned and recently explained by the brand to the media.

Via PhoneArena

Petal Search welcomes us with three main tabs in which we find three great acquaintances:

For you. It shows us a news feed in the style of Google Discover that we find on the left of the desktop in many Android terminals. These will be selected by Microsoft News.

Search. It allows us to search, also for applications, and shows some of the most popular that are available. In addition, it allows you to search for contacts, settings or files on the device.

Me. It includes search history, an incognito mode, access to downloads and search engine settings.

The interesting and relevant thing about the search for applications is that they can be found both in AppGallery, your own application store, and online for direct download. Huawei claims that this search performs various security checks, such as verify the developer’s signature, to prevent malicious applications from downloading.

In this way, it is possible search for applications like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook or Google’s own through Petal Search. These will be downloaded from third-party services – including APKPure, Aptoide, APKMonk or APKMirror. However, they will not always work fully: if we do not have Google services installed – which is not easy at all – some of them will be impossible to make them work. Others, like Netflix or Google Pay, will not do it even if they are installed on the device.