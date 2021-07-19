This is ‘Pegasus’, the Israeli spyware used against journalists, businessmen and politicians

Up to 37 smartphones of journalists, human rights activists, business executives and two women related to the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi were targeted by “military-grade spyware” Pegasus, created by an Israeli company and sold to various governments, according to an investigation by a consortium of North American media organizations, spearheaded by The Washington Post and published on Sunday.

This newspaper notes that the phones were “on a list of more than 50,000 numbers that are concentrated in countries that are known to monitor their citizens” and are known to be clients of the company NSO Group, whose spyware is apparently licensed to track terrorists and major criminals.

The newspaper maintains that through the investigation, which was also carried out with the help of Amnesty International and Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based nonprofit journalistic organization, the media “were able to identify more than 1,000 people in more from 50 countries through investigations and interviews on four continents: various members of the Arab royal family, at least 65 business executives, 85 human rights activists, 189 journalists and more than 600 politicians and government officials, including cabinet ministers, diplomats and military and security officers. The numbers of various heads of state and prime ministers also appeared on the list. “

Telephone numbers of reporters working abroad for Americans CNN, The Associated Press, Voice of America, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal or Bloomberg News, France’s Le Monde, UK’s Financial Times, Al Jazeera from Qatar and Spaniard Ignacio Cembrero from El Confidencial are among the numbers on the list, which dates back to 2016, according to The Washington Post. The newspaper does not name the reporters in its article, but it does report that “the list does not identify who put the numbers on it, or why, and it is unknown how many of the phones were targeted or monitored.”

Read more

The Pegasus Project to unmask this scandal has had the collaboration of 17 media newsrooms in 10 countries and a team of 80 journalists.

It is not new

The use against journalists, activists or entrepreneurs of programs of this nature is not new. What’s more, there are precedents for Pegasus itself, such as when in 2018 the richest man on the planet, businessman Jeff Bezos, head of Amazon and also owner of the Washington Post, suffered the leak of some photos and messages to his lover. How do you hack the phone of one of the most powerful men in the world? Well, with a program like this, which in principle was only prepared and indicated for operations against criminals and terrorists, but which has ended up in the hands of quite a few undesirables. A sophisticated software capable of entering mobile phones almost invisibly, accessing every nook and cranny of the phone, including encrypted messaging.

A year earlier, the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) had already raised the alarm about this spyware, after revealing that it was used to spy on informants from Mexico; shortly after, they located this use in Saudi Arabia, India, Morocco and Azerbaijan, countries that match those of the current investigation.

According to the information known yesterday, the Israeli company would have sold its solution to at least ten countries: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). All these governments pointed to the citizens that they wanted to control although the investigation cannot confirm if they were all finally hacked because they have only been able to verify 37, of which 50% were infected.

“No, NSO does not contribute to“ global security and stability ”, contrary to what the company claims. Pegasus is a vile and disgusting tool, invented by digital mercenaries and appreciated by predators of press freedom to persecute journalists, ”wrote Christophe Deloire, RSF general secretary, on Twitter.

How does it work

Pegasus is spyware, that is, a computer spy program, which contrary to most of them does not require any user action (such as opening an attachment or providing account details). It penetrates Android, iPhone or BlackBerry phones in a totally invisible way for the user and once installed it is able to access all their data, in addition to activating the camera or microphone, geolocation and supposedly “reading” the content of the messaging encrypted like Telegram or WhatsApp. It is capable of entering the phone from several of the security flaws they present, even the most secure. There are always cracks.

“This espionage has dramatic consequences and, in some cases, even deadly for ordinary men and women who have been singled out for their work denouncing the misdeeds of their leaders or defending the rights of their fellow citizens” says Forbidden Stories in your statement.

“These disclosures debunk any claim by NSO that these attacks are rare and due to dishonest use of its technology. Although the company claims that its spyware is only used for legitimate terrorist and criminal investigations, it is clear that its technology facilitates systemic abuse. They paint an image of legitimacy, while benefiting from widespread human rights violations, ”he told the Secretary General of Amnesty, Agnès Callamard.

What the company says

According to NSO, this system is not intended for mass espionage, but for the fight against terrorism. The company created in 2011 affirms that it only sells it to verified government agencies and that it vetoes its clients for their trajectory in Human Rights. However, they have often been accused of facilitating the task of authoritarian governments and it has been discovered that the program has been used by countries such as Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Forbidden Stories investigation, the Israeli Foreign Ministry is heavily involved in approving the client list and would have insisted on including Saudi Arabia despite doubts from NSO management.

The incriminated governments have denied any involvement, as has the Israeli firm. NSO says it is all due to a “misinterpretation” of the leaked data, which is unrelated to the target list of Pegasus customers “or any other NSO product.” In a statement sent to Forbidden Stories, NSO assures that they will continue to “investigate any credible allegations of misuse and take appropriate action.” According to the NSO Pegasus transparency report “it is not a mass surveillance technology” and “it is only used when there is a legitimate legal or intelligence reason”.

What is it used for?

Data obtained by Project Pegasus refer to victims, not NSO clients; However, it has emerged that it was used by the Government of Victor Orbán in Hungary to spy on various investigative journalists. An Executive sanctioned by the European Union for going against its founding values.

Also by security agencies of the Moroccan Government (at least 10,000 phone numbers), of Mexico (15,000 numbers) where the journalist Cecilio Pineda Birto was included as a target, killed shortly after the investigation began. Most of the telephone numbers are also concentrated in India, Kazakhstan, Rwanda, Bahrain and the aforementioned Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Among the first names that have emerged are the French investigative journalist Edwy Plenel, founder of Mediapart, who would have been spied on by Morocco, or the relatives of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and even the Turkish prosecutor investigating the murder, as well as Hungarian journalists, Moroccans and Mexicans.

More details will be revealed in the coming days, but among the victims are several journalists from the Pegasus project itself.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE