A life simulator with very deep customization options that seeks to conquer players.

The Sims is a saga that has always enjoyed a unique gameplay, located in a very specific fieldwithin the simulation genre, which manages to maintain a core of loyal players no matter how many years pass and deliveries. With The Sims 4 well advanced in its life cycle, the EA game has emerged with a new competitor. We talk aboutParalives, a life simulator that is attracting attention these days through the networks.

Its premise is the same as that of The Sims:create some characters, a house and live life as well as possible in the game. “Paralives is an indie life simulation game. Build your dream house, create characters and control their lives as you wish!” Reads the description of the game on Steam. Thus, its creators promisean open worldpopulated by these characters, such as the neighborhoods of The Sims, in addition toan AI with complex personalitiesthat give life to these regions.

Outbound,Paralives have some featurestypical of The Sims expansions, likepets and seasons, or the use of vehicles such ascars, bicycles and boats. However, what jumps most at the sight of the game arethe deep customization toolswhat are you offering. Not only when creating the character, but also to design the neighborhoods and their plots, or evento detail each element of the home, being able to create curved and inclined walls, change the size of the furniture and windows, orposition the objects to the millimeterto create the home of your dreams.

If there is a catch to take out of this Paralives is thatits release date is still unknown, although that has not deterred players who already dream of starting to create in the game. Not surprisingly, the game currently receives $ 20,000 a month from Patreon to finance its development, and on Steam it is alreadyon the wish list of over 125,000 players. If it has caught your attention, you can check out their in-depth editing tools on their YouTube channel. And if you’re looking forward to coming back to The Sims while you wait for the game, here’s the trailer for the next Ecological Life expansion.

More about: The Sims 4, Paralives and Simulator.

