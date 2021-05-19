This is Panel Syndicate, the digital platform with Spanish authors that wants to revolutionize the world comic

In 2007 the British band Radiohead, free of any record contracts, decided to offer ‘In Rainbows’, their first album in four years, directly to their fans in digital format, allowing them to decide how much they wanted to pay. Thom Yorke and company opened a path that, at present, has been incorporated as one more option within the spectrum of possibility is that artists have to distribute and monetize their work.

You have to jump six years later, to 2013, to find a similar milestone in the world of comics. That’s when the scriptwriter Brian K. Vaughan, the cartoonist Marcos Martín and the illustrator and colorist Muntsa Vicente launch Panel Syndicate, an online platform from which they distribute their comics in digital multi-format and several languages.

The price is decided by the buyer. From that moment on, the three authors would be the owners of each and every one of the phases of their comics, from its initial planning until it reached the electronic devices of the readers. No publishers, distributors or intermediaries.

It was an innovative bet by a stellar team. Vaughan was already a reference scriptwriter at that time thanks to titles such as ‘Saga’ or ‘Y: El Último Hombre’, Marcos Martín was postulated as one of the greatest talents that world comics have given in recent decades (as shown by works such as ‘Batgirl: Year One’ and ‘Robin: Year One’ or ‘Doctor Strange: The Oath’) and He was part, along with David Aja or Kano, of an atypical group of Spanish cartoonists working for the US not particularly seduced by the purely industrial operation of Marvel or DC and aware of how cartoonists, the true creative engine of superhero comics, find themselves in the caboose in almost everything that surrounds the sector.

Muntsa Vicente has combined a career as an illustrator that has led her to publish in La Vanguardia, Elle, Woman or Harper Collins with an impeccable work as a colorist in Marvel or DC

‘The private eye’ was the first comic published by Panel Syndicate, an experiment whose success has allowed the subsequent arrival of more comics and more authors, in a movement that involves a mix between personal commitment and militancy. This ten-part work, an ambitious and baroque heir dystopia to ‘Blade Runner’, was a free and ravishing comic.

But it was also a beachhead of how a comic that works in digital and is exportable to physical formats should be, paving the way for a model that is very conscious of the profitability of redistributing a technological product through classic channels. Winning the Eisner and Harvey, America’s top comic book awards, in the digital comics category, did nothing more than open wooden doors with a pixel key.

Not a business, not a publisher

Despite this, Marcos Martín assures that he does not believe that Panel Syndicate can be spoken of as a business because “it has never been thought to be so, at least not from the usual conception of the capitalist market.” common “where the values ​​of trust, honesty, cooperation and responsibility prevail over the accumulation of capital or the achievement of profits”.

In this sense, consider the balance of these eight years of Panel Syndicate as “very positive since it has allowed to open a space of total creative freedom for authors, allowing them to retain all rights to their works and establishing a relationship of direct co-responsibility with the authors. readers without interference from any kind of intermediary ”.

The reality is that Panel Syndicate, that kind of utopian island in a sea of ​​megacorporations, has attracted top authors and, perhaps more importantly, enough readers to make the adventure viable.

The main obstacle, the creation of a solvent and robust technological platform, arose, as almost always happens, thanks to someone close and trusted. “It would have been impossible for us if we had not had the selfless collaboration of my best childhood friend, Jose María Sánchez de Ocaña, computer scientist and founder of Ibergour, who was the one who devised and developed the platform with the intention of making it as simple as possible and intuitive as possible ”, says Martín, who clarifies that“ he is the one who is in fact in charge of all the technical management still today ”.

The lion’s share at the moment of truth, were the content and the headhunting, attracting first-line creators to embark on an adventure very different from what is considered safe and proven in the North American market, much more advanced in everything that It has to do with paying for digital content, it was left to Vaughan, Martín and Vicente.

Seeing the results, your work has exceeded the most optimistic expectations. Thus, not only did they get Robert Kirkman to let them play with his favorite toy, ‘The Walking Dead’, allowing them to develop a self-concluding story set in Barcelona (the first not scripted by Kirkman himself until recently), but also illuminated the arrival of authors such as Albert Monteys (‘Universo!’), David López (‘Blackhand Ironhead’), Ken Niimura (‘Umami’) or, more recently, Víctor Santos (‘Paranoia Killer’).

David Lopez took his first professional steps with ‘Espiral’ (La Cúpula, 1998) before making the leap to the United States, where he has drawn some of the most important Marvel and DC characters, such as Catwoman, the X-Men, Wolverine or the AvengersThe Captain Marvel movie wouldn’t be half what it is if it weren’t for her memorable stage drawing the character. And yet, the Aragonese decided to take on the challenge of being a full author again decades later with ‘Blackhand Ironhead’, under the roof of Panel Syndicate, which premieres its second part on May 12 on the platform.

“I had been putting off the idea of ​​making my own comics beyond Marvel’s sponsorship for a long time and I needed to relearn how to write, for that I needed time and tranquility, no pressure,” says David López. “So it happened that Marcos surprised us with Panel Syndicate, an unstructured publishing house in which freedom was total, without distributors, without stores, with nothing that bound me beyond commitment to my work and my readers.”

The hand does not hide that the path to total autonomy is full of obstacles: “Panel Syndicate is not a publisher, it is a distributor, so I found myself self-publishing and it’s a bummer, dealing with colorists, sign makers and translators, Everyone’s time, working on communication… I had to do all of that on my own overnight and it was much more work than I had calculated, the times took a long time ”.

However, the other side was much more benign for an artist … “I had been delivering comics for fifteen years with super tight dates,” he says, “and now I found that I could go slowly and publish the comic when I was ready, it was very a discovery to see that you could leave behind the idea of ​​drawing work as a sentence to galleys ”.

“I think that our greatest success has undoubtedly been the honesty of our proposal. People have understood the risk that the authors had assumed and have been able to reward it “ Marcos Martin

David López assures that working with Panel Syndicate has given him back “the perspective of when I made comics at the beginning of my career, it has rehabilitated me as an author.Now I have to defend my work and there are no excuses, whether it works or not is my thing and that is a huge challenge, but yes, another way of making comics is possible, it is not easy, but it is possible. “. For now, ‘Blackhand Ironhead’ has been published in physical format by Astiberri in Spain, and has paper editions in French (Urban Comic), Italian (Panini Italia) and English (Image Comics). The friends of the novelty will celebrate the imminent arrival of ‘Blackhand Ironhead 2’, in Panel Syndicate, of course.

Ethical commitment

The conclusion, without a doubt, is the same as that wielded by Marcos Martín.“I think our greatest success has undoubtedly been the honesty of our proposal. People have understood the risk that the authors had assumed and have been able to reward it “. Thus, a star screenwriter like Ed brubaker (creator alongside cartoonist Steve Epting of the Winter Soldier and a handful of top-notch comics, both inside and outside of Marvel) has temporarily parted ways with his artistic partner over the last long decade, British cartoonist Sean Phillips, to embark together Marcos Martín and Muntsa Vicente in ‘Friday’, a horror and mystery series in the wake of Stephen King.

Also so that the Valencian Víctor Santos, who comes to see how his “Polar” becomes a Netflix movie starring Mads Mikkelsen, trusts Panel Syndicate for his new project.

It is possible that Panel Syndicate is not a strictly viable model, but it does not pretend to be one either, as Marcos Martín points out, who even dares to risk the expiration of the project: “We will not exist forever, although I cannot tell you if we will last a year or ten”, he says, “I would not have imagined eight years ago that we would still be here today, he concludes.

What is certain is that, far from the triumphant dialectic that startups accustom us to, Panel Syndicate, an initiative with 66.66% Spanish participation, has managed to break through in an area dominated by megacorporations and publish good comics in English, Spanish, Catalan or Portuguese in which the authors have the first and last word about the what, how and when of their works.

Comics that have not only had the support of readers, but have also captured the attention of mainstream publishers, opening up new avenues for comic book writers, cartoonists and colorists. We do not know if Panel Syndicate will survive another eight years, but we do know that the path they have helped to clear has no horizon.

All Panel Syndicate comics can be downloaded paying what you want.