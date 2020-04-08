Hearthstone exceeded 100 million active players after recently meeting his sixth year of life. Blizzard’s popular card game, in view of the current health risks of crowds coronavirus (Covid-19)canceled your face-to-face eventsalthough he also announced a surprises for homemade Fireside Gathering. However, the game does not stop its effort to launch new content, and now begins the Year of the Phoenix with Outland Ashes, their new expansion which is already available.

After Competition spirit, your anniversary event, and start Year of the Phoenix with a new expansion; Blizzard’s popular card game has announced in a press release that Outland Ashes, the new Hearthstone expansion, is out now that brings the demon hunter and that will lead the player to one of the best known locations in Azeroth with 135 new cards imbued with vileness.

Also, the demon hunter, Hearthstone’s first all-new class since its launch, joins the battle in this expansion, and all players will receive it for free. It should be noted that the demon hunter class, his hero Illidan Stormrage and 30 class-specific cards are available for free for players who complete the four-part Prologue with single-player missions of the demon hunter. In addition, those who log into the game, until June 29, will also receive the Legendary minion Kael’Thas Sunstrider free.

Outland Ash comes to Hearthstone with 135 new cards and more news

The new expansion Outland Ashes arrives with 135 new cards including the supreme ones, a new type of legendary minion designed to have a lasting effect on games. In his initial form, a supreme is a cheap and powerful minion, ideal for entering the game early or mid-game. However, when it is removed from the board, it returns to the player’s deck in a much higher version. Players will also have to deal with imprisoned demons.

These powerful minions are inactive for two shifts, in which they are unable to attack or take damage, but, when activated, unleash effects capable of turning the tables on a game. The Year of the Phoenix also brings Hearthstone a number of important changes, And they will not be the only ones.

Redesign of the range mode: The new year kicks off with an upgraded ranked game experience, a renewed matchmaking and a fun rewards-packed progression system.

Experience for new and veteran players: New players who advance through the Beginner ranks and those who return to Hearthstone after a period of absence will receive a free Competitive Deck of the class of their choice *.

Improved experience with card packs: Now the popular “Do Not Duplicate Legendary” rule applies to cards of all rarities. Players will no longer get more than two copies of any common, rare, and epic card until they get two copies of all cards of that rarity in the set.

Free single player adventure: Later in the expansion cycle, players will receive a free single-player adventure that takes place in the shattered world of Outland. They will have to accompany the iconic Illidan Stormrage and his group of elite demon hunters in their fight against the fearsome Rusty Legion.

Redesign of the priest class: Important changes have been made to the priest to reinforce his class identity. Six of his cards have been inducted into the hall of fame and new ones have been added to replace them.

Battlefield updates: Hearthstone Battlegrounds continues its evolution in the Year of the Phoenix with the recent addition of Illidan to the roster of available heroes.

Finally, it has also been announced that players connecting to Hearthstone will also be able to complete a chain of missions to obtain up to six card packs: three of Outland Ashes and one of The Descent of the Dragons, Saviors of Uldum Y The Rise of Shadows. The first mission of the chain is already available, while the second and third will be available on the 8th and 9th, respectively.

