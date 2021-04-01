This is our cover for today

04/02/2021 at 12:15 AM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT: SHOW HAALAND

THE BID BEGINS

The father and the forward’s representative met with Barça and Madrid to negotiate his signing for this summer.

BLAUGRANA OPTIMISM

The Barça club confirms its interest, believes that the transfer would be less than 150 million euros and hopes to convince the player.

HUNTED IN BARCELONA

SPORT caught Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, and his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, after landing at El Prat airport to head to the meeting with Joan Laporta.

In addition, Eric García and Pedri, fixed to go to the Eurocup. Ramos is injured and may miss the classic.