This is our cover for today

04/14/2021 at 12:26 AM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT: KUN ‘LOW COST’

Barça is interested in hiring him, but only if the player accepts low economic conditions. Juventus has already entered the bidding and the Blaugrana club believes that the Argentine wants to play at the Camp Nou.

Eric Garcia: deadline to sign.

In addition, PSG suffers to go to ‘semis’ and Zidane does not see the favorite Madrid. Orporto failed to achieve another milestone and Chelsea will face Liverpool or Real Madrid in the semi-finals.