This is our cover for today

04/12/2021 at 11:54 PM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT: AGÜERO IS APPROACHING

THE BARÇA FINALLY ENTERS THE BID

The Blaugrana club is once again interested in the Argentine and will try to convince him to accept an acceptable offer to come to the Camp Nou.

Y Neymar press. In France they see him at Barça. The Brazilian has refused to renew with PSG and awaits a movement from Barcelona to request his departure.

PSG hope to resist Bayern and Chelsea pass the procedure against Porto at ‘home’.

In addition, the mythical hockey goalkeeper dies Carles trullols.