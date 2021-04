04/12/2021

On at 00:14 CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT: THEY ARE ALIVE!

The Barça dressing room is convinced that the team will end up taking the Cup and the League. Piqué is recovering for the final stretch of the season.

Atlético adds a point, after the draw against Betis (1-1), and regains the leadership. Lucas Vázquez, goodbye to the season and Barça de Basket also lost the classic.

In addition, SPORT interviews André Cury, former head of the South American market; “PSG would sell Neymar.”