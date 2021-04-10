This is our cover for today

04/11/2021

On at 00:59 CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT: ¡VAYA PALO!

The Barça had the tie in the final moments but the crossbar rejected the shot of Ilaix. Mingueza cut distances and in the end there was controversy over a possible penalty to Braithwaite.

Messi had already crashed one in the first part in which the team was not up to the task.

Koeman: “It was incredible, the penalty was very clear”

In addition, Atlético, to regain the leadership; Bielsa can with Guardiola and Marc Márquez already has a medical discharge and is ready to compete.

And today classic basketball at 6.30 p.m.