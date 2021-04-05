This is our cover for today

04/06/2021 at 12:33 AM CEST

On our cover today, Tuesday, April 6, as the main theme, ‘A championship goal’: Dembélé scored the winning goal in the last minute and Barça is already just one point behind Atlético in La Liga (Barça 1 – 0 Valladolid). What’s more, Messi harangue: The Blaugrana captain encouraged his teammates in the changing room tunnel: “This has to be taken out anyway! & rdquor ;.

Also in football, in the Champions quarterfinals, Zidane clings to Benzema (Madrid – Liverpool at 9:00 p.m.) and Guardiola vs. Haaland (Manchester City – Borussia Dortmund at 9:00 p.m.).

To close our cover for today, LaLiga will investigate the racist controversy in Cádiz.