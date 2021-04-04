This is our cover for today

04/05/2021 at 12:10 AM CEST

On our cover today, Monday, April 5, as the main theme ‘LaLiga explodes’: Atlético lost in the field of Sevilla and Barça will be only one point behind the rojiblancos if they beat Valladolid tonight. (Sevilla 1 – 0 Atlético). Too, Barça – Valladolid at 9:00 p.m. Koeman, aware of the significance of the game, will not reserve either Messi or De Jong despite the danger of the cards.

Also, in soccer, Raiola and Haaland’s father asked for 40 million in commissions while the Historic Real Sociedad Cup is now in Donosti. In addition, Racist controversy in Cádiz: Valencia withdrew from the field due to an alleged insult from Cala to Diakhaby but then returned to play the game.

To close our cover today, in MotoGP, victory for Fabio Quartararo and Jorge Martín, third.