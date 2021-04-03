This is our cover for today

04/04/2021

On at 00:35 CEST

On our cover today, Sunday April 4, as the main theme, ‘Final sprint’: LaLiga will be decided in the last 10 games. Real Madrid – Eibar (2-0), Sevilla – Atlético (9:00 p.m.) and Barça – Valladolid (Monday at 9:00 p.m.).

Also in soccer, Barça’s plan B to sign Haaland. Laporta is studying the option of delaying his signing until 2022 to pay only 75 million. To close our cover for today, La Real, champion! A penalty goal from Oyarzabal sentences the title. (Athletic 0-1 Real Sociedad)